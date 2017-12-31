Celebrities We Lost In 2017

31 December 2017, 10:01

From Bruce Forsyth to Liz Dawn: these are the big names who passed away in 2017.

We lost some huge stars in 2016 as we said goodbye to some of our most well-loved figures - from David Bowie and Alan Rickman to Carrie Fisher to Prince and George Michael.

And sadly, it continued in 2017, with Bruce Forsyth, Roger Moore, Tara Palmer-Tomkinson and Liz Dawn dying.

In the video above, we take a look at of the celebrities we lost in 2017.

Comments

Loading...

Best Of LBC

See more Best Of LBC

Funniest videos of 2017

Ten Videos That Made You Laugh Hysterically In 2017

9 days ago

James O'Brien ended up laughing at Pete's attempt to give an example

Caller Tells James O'Brien He Has Proof Of Labour MPs Lying, It Doesn't Go Well

10 days ago

The Best Photos Of 2017

The Most Iconic Photos Of 2017

The best of The Nigel Farage Show 2017

The Top 10 Moments Of The Nigel Farage Show 2017

13 days ago

The biggest news stories in 2017

How LBC Responded To The Big News Stories Of 2017

13 days ago

James O'Brien focussed

Ten Times James O'Brien Went Viral In 2017

13 days ago