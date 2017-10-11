BID NOW For Money-Can't-Buy Tickets To The Best FIFA Awards

Cristiano Ronaldo collects his Best FIFA Award last year. Picture: PA

This is your chance to rub shoulders with the best footballers in the world.

LBC is giving you the chance to bid now for four tickets to the Best FIFA Awards 2017 at the London Palladium.

You can’t usually buy tickets for the star-studded awards ceremony, so this really is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

You and a three friends will be in the audience as Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar battle it out for the title of the best player in the world, while Arsenal’s Olivier Giroud is a finalist in the Puskas Award for goal of the year for his ‘scorpion kick’ against Crystal Palace.

And Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is in contention for the best Coach in the world.

Not only will you be attending the awards, but you’ll stay at the Marriott Marble Arch Hotel in two deluxe rooms with breakfast the next day.

Bid now for your chance to win this unique opportunity and support Global’s Make Some Noise.

This auction prize will be open for bids online between 7:00pm on Wednesday 11th October 2017 and 7:00pm on Wednesday 18th October 2017.

Arsenal's Olivier Giroud is a finalist in the Best Goal category. Picture: PA

Global’s Make Some Noise is LBC’s very own charity, supporting small but brilliant projects across the UK which help youngsters and their families living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity.

By supporting Global’s Make Some Noise, you’ll be helping small projects make a big difference, so thank you.

You'll stay at the Marriott London Marble Arch. Picture: Marriott

This auction prize will be open for bids online between 7:00pm on 11th October and 7:00pm on 18th October 2017. Current highest bids can be found on the LBC website. Full terms & conditions are below.

Prize Mechanic:

Terms and Conditions

1. Definitions and Introduction

1.1 In these terms and conditions the following words and phrases shall have the following meanings (and, where applicable in these terms and conditions, the singular shall include the plural): “Auction” The auction running on the Participating Radio Station(s) during the Term “Auction Terms and Conditions” These terms and conditions relating to the Auction “Bid Period” The period, as announced on-air and/or online, during which a Participant may bid for a particular item in an Auction through the Auction Line. “Competition Terms and Conditions” Global Charities competition terms and conditions which can be found at makesomenoise.com/terms-conditions/ eBay User Agreement The terms and conditions of placing a bid on eBay which can be found at http://pages.ebay.co.uk/help/policies/user-agreement.html “Conditions” The Auction Terms and Conditions together with the Competition Terms and Conditions and the eBay User Agreement “Global Charities” Global Charities of 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA (registered charity 1091657 (England & Wales) and SC041475 (Scotland)) “on-air” Something broadcast on the Participating Radio Station(s) “Participant” or “you” A person who participates in the Auction “Participating Radio Station(s)” LBC “Term” The dates and times set out in Clause 2.2 of these Conditions “Website” www.makesomenoise.com or the website of any of the radio stations owned by Global Radio, Communicorp uk or Adventure Radio

1.1 These Auction Terms and Conditions together with the Competition Terms and Conditions (with the specific exception of clauses 2.3 and 2.4 of the Competition Terms and Conditions) and the eBay User Agreement shall apply to the Auction. Participation in any Auction shall be deemed an unconditional acceptance by you of these Conditions.

1.2 In the event that these Auction Terms and Conditions conflict with the Competition Terms and Conditions, the provisions of these Auction Terms and Conditions shall prevail.

1.3 References to “we”, “us” and “our” shall be to Global Charities and/or the Participating Radio Station(s).

2. Auction

2.1 During the Term, details relating to the Auction will be broadcast on the Participating Radio Station(s).

2.2 The Bid Period for this auction will take place between 7:00pm on 11th October 2017 and 7:00pm on 18th October 2017.

2.3 During the Bid Period each Participant must go online to the Website from which they will be directed to place a bid through eBay.

2.4 Participants are required to have an eBay account in order to place a bid.

2.5 The highest Bid received during the Bid Period will be announced on air to the extent permissible. The highest genuine Bid received from any Participant at the end of the Bid Period will secure the item. Where a Bid is successful, the Participant will be contacted by the Participating Radio Station.

2.6 Full details of all Auctions will be available on the Website including any specific terms & conditions for each lot.

2.7 The offer of an Auction item on-air shall constitute an offer which will be deemed to be accepted by the highest bidder during the Bid Period.

2.8 Participants must be 18 years of age or over. We reserve the right to verify the eligibility of all entrants.

3. Payment and delivery

3.1 Payment for an item must be by Paypal or debit or credit card. The amount to be paid, having been deducted from or charged to the Participant’s Paypal account or debit or credit card, shall constitute consideration. All Participants must ensure that, prior to placing a bid, they are able to pay for any item which they wish to bid for.

3.2 Title in the items successfully bid for or purchased shall not pass on to the Participant until such time as payment for the item has been received by the Participating Radio Station and delivery has taken place.

3.3 Delivery of a prize or voucher with the prize details will be made within 28 (twenty eight) days to the address specified by the Participant provided that such address must be within England, Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland. When an item is delivered, risk of damage to, or loss of, the item passes shall pass to the relevant Participant. We reserve the right to require photo ID from the successful Participant upon delivery.

4. Liability

4.1 All items offered for Auction shall be subject to availability and we shall not be liable for any claims, expenses, costs and/or any losses (including, but not limited to, loss of profits, indirect, pure economic and consequential losses or otherwise) or any damage (save for death or personal injury arising from negligence) suffered by any Participant.

4.2 All matters relating to the Auction shall be at our sole discretion.

4.3 Notwithstanding that a successful bid has been received, in the event that we discover that (i) the Participant was or should have been ineligible to make a bid for an item, or (ii) that the Participant should have been declared invalid for any other reason whatever (at our absolute discretion), we reserve the right to reject the bid. In such circumstances, we reserve the right to offer the prize to the second highest bidder.

Prize:

- This prize is for 4 x show tickets with access to the pre and post cocktail show at the Best FIFA Football Awards 2017 at the London Palladium on Monday 23rd November.

- Tickets are personalised and non transferable and not for resale.

- After the winner is announced, Global’s Make Some Noise will inform FIFA Guest Management of the winners name.

- First Name, Name, Nationality, Gender, DoB, E-Mail Address are required to register.

- FIFA Guest Management will send a link with the official registration to the winner.

- The winner will have to registered within the given timeframe max. till 20 October.

- Electronic tickets will be sent to the winner short before the show, which will give access to the above-mentioned event.

- The winner receiving the tickets must officially register by the link provider to him/her by 20th October 2017 to attend.

- All guests must be over 13 years old and those aged between 13 – 17, must be accompanied by an over 18 adult.

- There is an overnight stay for 4 people in 2 rooms at the Marriott Marble Arch Hotel, London on Monday 23rd October only, in a twin or double room.

- This prize is only valid for Monday 23rd October only.

- Travel to or from London is not included.

- Not for resale and no cash alternative. This is a charity auction and as such no refunds are given.

- The content of the prize may be subject to change; in the event of unforeseen circumstances, we reserve the right to change the contents of the prize and substitute with another prize.

- Not for resale, not transferable, there is no cash alternative.

This is a charity competition and as such no refunds are given.