Bid To Have Lunch With Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage. Picture: PA

This is your chance to have lunch with the man who’s dominated the headlines yet again this year, Nigel Farage - all for charity.

You and a friend will join Nigel for a delectable lunch where you will enjoy a three-course meal with sommelier-selected wines at the elegant Franco’s.

This is your chance to hear the inside story on Brexit with the man who made it all happen.

As one of the most influential figures of his generation, he will spill the beans on one of the most seismic events in decades and take you behind the scenes of the campaign to secure and then win the EU Referendum.

Bid now for your chance to win this unique opportunity and support Global’s Make Some Noise.

Francos on Jermyn Street. Picture: Francos

This auction prize will be open for bids online between 7:45pm on Monday 25th September 2017 and 7:45pm on Thursday 5th October 2017.

Global’s Make Some Noise is LBC’s very own charity, supporting small but brilliant projects across the UK which help youngsters and their families living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity. By supporting Global’s Make Some Noise, you’ll be helping small projects make a big difference, so thank you.

2.1 During the Term, details relating to the Auction will be broadcast on the Participating Radio Station(s).

2.2 The Bid Period for this auction will take place between 7:45pm on 25th September 2017 and 7:45pm on 5th October 2017.

2.3 During the Bid Period each Participant must go online to the Website from which they will be directed to place a bid through eBay.

2.4 Participants are required to have an eBay account in order to place a bid.

2.5 The highest Bid received during the Bid Period will be announced on air to the extent permissible. The highest genuine Bid received from any Participant at the end of the Bid Period will secure the item. Where a Bid is successful, the Participant will be contacted by the Participating Radio Station.

2.6 Full details of all Auctions will be available on the Website including any specific terms & conditions for each lot.

2.7 The offer of an Auction item on-air shall constitute an offer which will be deemed to be accepted by the highest bidder during the Bid Period.

2.8 Participants must be 18 years of age or over. We reserve the right to verify the eligibility of all entrants.

3.1 Payment for an item must be by Paypal or debit or credit card. The amount to be paid, having been deducted from or charged to the Participant’s Paypal account or debit or credit card, shall constitute consideration. All Participants must ensure that, prior to placing a bid, they are able to pay for any item which they wish to bid for.

3.2 Title in the items successfully bid for or purchased shall not pass on to the Participant until such time as payment for the item has been received by the Participating Radio Station and delivery has taken place.

3.3 Delivery of a prize or voucher with the prize details will be made within 28 (twenty eight) days to the address specified by the Participant provided that such address must be within England, Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland. When an item is delivered, risk of damage to, or loss of, the item passes shall pass to the relevant Participant. We reserve the right to require photo ID from the successful Participant upon delivery.

4.1 All items offered for Auction shall be subject to availability and we shall not be liable for any claims, expenses, costs and/or any losses (including, but not limited to, loss of profits, indirect, pure economic and consequential losses or otherwise) or any damage (save for death or personal injury arising from negligence) suffered by any Participant.

4.2 All matters relating to the Auction shall be at our sole discretion.

4.3 Notwithstanding that a successful bid has been received, in the event that we discover that (i) the Participant was or should have been ineligible to make a bid for an item, or (ii) that the Participant should have been declared invalid for any other reason whatever (at our absolute discretion), we reserve the right to reject the bid. In such circumstances, we reserve the right to offer the prize to the second highest bidder.

Prize:

-This prize is for 2 people to join Nigel Farage and his guest for lunch at Franco’s, Jermyn Street on a mutually agreeable time and date.

-The Franco’s prize is inclusive of a three course meal for four guests with sommelier selected wines.

-Any food in addition to the three courses and to the sommelier selected wines will be charged at the winners expense.

-This prize is valid for 12 months from October 5th 2017.

-Availability is likely to be limited during school holidays, public holidays and at weekends.

-The Franco’s prize is unavailable to use during the months of June, November and December.

-Prize winner and guest must both be over the age of 18.

-Severe dietary requirements may lead to changes to the prize, please advise us of any requirements on booking.

-A member of the Global Charities/LBC team may be present to manage your experience and take photographs for marketing purposes. If you would prefer to remain anonymous or not be included in photographs please discuss your preferences with your contact at Global Charities.

-A member of Nigel Farage’s team may also be present at the lunch. Filming or photography may be carried out for their purposes.

-Travel to or from London and accommodation in London is not included.

- Due to the nature of prize donations, please be aware that it can take several weeks to confirm dates in Nigel Farage’s diary.

-Please provide a selection of preferred dates for the lunch to take place, whilst we will do all we can to book the prize on a preferred date, please note it is not always possible to do so and Global’s Make Some Noise will provide alternative dates for the lunch to take place.

-We require winner name, contact number, postal address & email to facilitate the prize.

-Not for resale and no cash alternative. This is a charity auction and as such no refunds are given.

-The content of the prize may be subject to change; in the event of unforeseen circumstances, we reserve the right to change the contents of the prize and substitute with another prize.

-Not for resale, not transferable, there is no cash alternative. This is a charity competition and as such no refunds are given.