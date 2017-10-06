Global’s Make Some Noise: Remarkable Stories Of Those Living With A Rare Condition

At just 27 Simona suffered a bleed on her brain while driving. She was subsequently diagnosed with cavernomas, now she’s volunteering for a charity supported by Global’s Make Some Noise to help others living with the rare condition.

A cavernoma is an abnormal growth in the brain or spine. These growths are made up of clusters of blood that bleed, causing cebebral haemorrhage.

In Simona’s case it led to a stroke, but in other cases it can lead to paralysis or even death.

She’s now volunteering for Caneroma Alliance UK, a charity which supports people of all ages who have been affected by the condition.