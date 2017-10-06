Global’s Make Some Noise: Your Generosity Makes BIG Difference To These Young People

6 October 2017, 12:05

Jenny and Richard are both living with upper-limb differences. They know just how much of a big difference charities supported by Global’s Make Some Noise can make to their lives.

DONATE TO GLOBAL'S MAKE SOME NOISE

They both received support from Reach, one of the charities LBC is supporting for Global’s Make Some Noise Day.

Reach helps children who are missing all or part of their upper-limbs, helping them build confidence and realise their disability doesn’t have to hold them back in life.

Now as young adults, Jenny and Richard are advocates for the charity and told James O’Brien just how important Reach has been to their lives.

Recounting her first visit to the charity, Jenny said: “I looked around and I just went: ‘Oh my god, everyone’s got one arm’ and it was the weirdest thing I’ve ever experienced.

“I was so used to being the only one and you get there and you almost have to get used to everyone else having one arm.”

