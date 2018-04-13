The Heart-Warming Moment We Handed The Money Raised To Our Charities

13 April 2018, 06:00

The prize auctions, the live shows: over the last 12 months, you've been helping us raise lots of money to help us support LBC's charity, Global's Make Some Noise.

And it’s thanks to your amazing efforts, that Global’s Make Some Noise has been able to give out a staggering £2,500,500 to 33 special small projects, so they can continue their life-changing work with youngsters and their families living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity.

James O'Brien with some of the charities recieving donations
James O'Brien with some of the charities recieving donations. Picture: Make Some Noise

Because of your generous donations, we’ll be providing 15,088 hours of support for youngsters living with disability, 4,340 hours of much-needed help for young carers, 4,772 hours of counselling for children experiencing illness or bereavement, 4,679 hours of support for young people and their families affected by suicide and homelessness, and so much more.

We’ll also be funding 67 roles at the charities, and paying for specialist equipment - including a 3D printer to create models of children’s hearts for surgeons to study ahead of surgery, and a sensory library for children affected by sight loss.

Thanks to you, Global’s Make Some Noise will be able to help almost 17,000 children and young people up and down the country over the next two years.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of LBC

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

Did Police Cuts Lead To Increased Crime? James O'Brien's Analysis Is Electric

4 days ago

Dunia Shafik and Yemi Hughes in the LBC studio

The Mum Of A Murdered Teen - And The Mum Of A Man Who Murdered Him

4 days ago

Echoes Of Dunblane: Journey To Parkland

Dunblane Family’s Emotional Visit To Parkland: LBC’s Special Report

7 days ago

Darren Adam was shocked by what he heard

Darren Adam Takes Down Caller Who Tries To DEFEND John Worboys

15 days ago

#DeleteFacebook trended following the Cambridge Analytica scandal

LBC Interviewed A Facebook Executive And It Got VERY Awkward

15 days ago

New UK Police Memorial

UK Police Memorial: Help LBC Raise Vital Funds To Remember Fallen PCs

22 days ago