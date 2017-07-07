Win A Seven-Night Cruise In The Norwegian Fjords

Text to win a stunning luxury cruise.

LBC is giving one lucky listener and a friend the chance to win a 5 star week-long Norwegian Fjords cruise on Holland America Line’s elegant ms Koningsdam. You will be flown to Amsterdam in summer 2018, where you will begin your voyage. You and your guest will enjoy spectacular scenery from the teak decks of your “hotel at sea”, as you enjoy one of two incredible itineraries.

You can choose between the Viking Sagas or the Norse Legends cruise. Cascading waterfalls or beautiful mountains? Whichever you choose, you’ll enjoy some incredible scenic Fjord cruising in premium luxury.

The ship boasts spacious verandah accommodation, all-inclusive fine dining for your whole trip and five star entertainment.

To get involved and be in with a chance of winning, text the word CRUISE to 84850. Entries close at 7pm on the 6th of October.

You must be over 21 to take part. Texts cost your standard network rate, plus once you've entered we'll do the bit that raises the money for all those good causes and will automatically take a donation of £3, unless you reply STOP to the first text message we send you. This is a one-off donation, 100% will go to Global's Make Some Noise. You’re playing across all participating radio stations, which can be found, along with date restrictions, in the full terms and conditions below.

Global’s Make Some Noise is LBC’s very own charity, supporting small but brilliant projects across the UK which help youngsters and their families living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity.

By supporting Global’s Make Some Noise, you’ll be helping small projects make a big difference, so thank you.

Thanks to Holland America Line for kindly donating this prize.

Rules:

1. The following rules (“Rules”) together with Global Charities ("Global Charities") general and competition terms and conditions (the “Terms and Conditions”) (which can be found at www.makesomenoise.com/terms-conditions/ ) apply to the ‘Global’s Make Some Noise Text Competitions’ ("the Competition") as detailed in the Rules.

2. The "Radio Station" advertising the competition is Smooth Network, Classic FM, Gold and LBC.

3. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have understood these Rules along with the Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them. The Terms and Conditions are available on request from Global Charities.

Details of the competition:

4. To enter the Competition an Entrant must send a text message with the keyword to one of the following radio stations shortcodes Smooth – 65588 (CRUISE) Classic FM – 61812 (CRUISE) LBC – (84850) Gold – 65588 (TRIP) (the “Text Message Line”). Text messages will be charged at standard network rate. If you text after the closing time you will not be entered but may still be charged. The Text Message Line will open at 4am on 10th July (the “Opening Time”) and close at 7pm on 6th October 2017 (the “Closing Time”).

5. After entering the Competition, participants will receive a bounceback text message informing them that a voluntary donation to Global’s Make Some Noise (registered charity 1091657 (England & Wales) & SC041475 (Scotland)) of £3 will be taken automatically an hour (60 minutes) after the time the first text was received, unless they reply with the word STOP. The £3 donation will be taken from the mobile phone used to enter the Competition and 100% of the donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise.

6. For the avoidance of doubt, you do not need to donate in order to be eligible for entry to the competition. Anyone who replies STOP to the first bounceback message and thereby opts out of donating £3 to Global’s Make Some Noise will still be included in the prize draw.

7. The winner will be notified that they have won using the number of the phone that their text entry was sent from. The winner may be required to answer their phone, talk to the presenter/s and a call recorded with the presenter/s and played on-air. Unsuccessful entrants will not be contacted.

Eligibility:

8. You must be over 21 to enter the Competition.

9. You can enter up to 10 times only, however you must text STOP after each entry to opt out of donating £3 to Global’s Make Some Noise.

Prize:

10. The prize consists of a 7-night Norwegian Fjords cruise for 2 people, flights in ecomony class from London airports and roundtrip transporation in Amsterdam.

11. No substitute prizes or cash alternatives are available.

12. The prize is non transferable.

Specific prize terms:

- This prize includes a 7-night Norwegian Fjords cruise for two people onboard ‘ms Koningsdam’ on either the Viking Sagas or the Norse Legends itinerary, sharing a verandah stateroom on a full board basis, flights in economy class from London airports to Amsterdam, roundtrip transportation in Amsterdam/ship/airport, and gratuities from restaurant and stateroom staff ($12 per person per day).

- Entrants must be residents of the United Kingdom, and at least one of the guests enjoying the cruise must be aged 21 or over. Employees of Holland America Line, Global Radio or associated companies are ineligible to enter this promotion. The Promoter reserves the right to verify the eligibility of Eligible Participants.

- Transportation to/from airport in the UK, travel insurance and items of a personal nature such as drinks, spa, shop purchases, casino, shore excursions and speciality restaurant fees are not included in this prize.

- This prize can be redeemed during summer 2018 between May and August only.There are around 7 departures over this period to chose from.

- All prize elements must be redeemed at the same time. - Once the cruise and flights have been booked, the prize cannot be amended.

- It is the responsibility of winners to have a full valid passport (with validity for 6 months or more beyond date of travel).

- It is the winner’s own responsibility to ensure that they have correct and valid documentation to travel.

- Failure to have the necessary travel documentation will result in the winner forfeiting their prize.

- This promoter (and prize partners) have the right to change or withdraw the competition and/or prize elements at any time, and without prior notice. The promoter (and prize partners) also reserve the right to provide substitute prizes (of similar value) should the specified prize become unavailable for reasons beyond their control.

- The promoter and prize partners do not take any responsibility for any liabilities, nor do they take any responsibility for any disappointment, injury or loss incurred by the prize winner from accepting the prize or participating in the promotion.

- Whilst we will do all we can to book your trip on your preferred dates, this is not always possible and we ask that you provide three options as soon as possible after the competition and at least four weeks’ notice to make a booking.

- In the event of unforeseen circumstances, we reserve the right to change the date and substitute with another date.

- We require winner name, contact number, postal address & email to facilitate the prize.

- Due to the nature of prize donations, please be aware that it can take several weeks to confirm dates.

- By entering this competition, you agree to and accept the above terms and conditions. The individual prize partner is only responsible for providing and booking their elements of the prize. Further terms and conditions apply, and may be requested from the prize promoter in writing. This promotion is governed by English law and is subject to the jurisdiction of the English Courts.

- Not for resale, not transferable, there is no cash alternative. This is a charity competition and as such no refunds are given.

The Promoters are Global, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG831-51159-55647).

Service Provider: Global Radio Services Ltd., 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service or feel a donation has been taken from your bill unfairly, please have a look at our FAQs at http://www.makesomenoise.com/premium-rate-phone-text-faqs/ or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 03333 212 196.