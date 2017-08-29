Win A Brand New Vauxhall Car

Vauxhall ADAM. Picture: Vauxhall

Text now to win a stylish new Vauxhall city car.

LBC is giving you the chance to win a 17-plate Vauxhall ADAM in white, thanks to Arnold Clark.

This compact city car combines bold design with urban attitude, providing the perfect manual driving experience.

The car comes with Bluetooth, air conditioning and a DMB digital radio, so you can listen to your favourite radio station whilst behind the whee.

Finished with black gloss alloy wheels, and white body colour, this striking car provides a stylish look, with excellent features.

To get involved and be in with a chance of winning, text the word CAR to 84850.

Entries close at 5pm on the 6th October. Keep your phone handy – would could be calling you!

You must be over 18 to take part. Texts cost your standard network rate, plus once you've entered we'll do the bit that raises the money for all those good causes and will automatically take a donation of £3, unless you reply STOP to the first text message we send you. This is a one-off donation, 100% will go to Global's Make Some Noise. You’re playing across all participating radio stations, which can be found here with full T&Cs.

Global’s Make Some Noise is LBC’s very own charity, supporting small but brilliant projects across the UK which help youngsters and their families living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity. By supporting Global’s Make Some Noise, you’ll be helping small projects make a big difference, so thank you.

Arnold Clark. Picture: Arnold Clark

The Promoters are Global Radio, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG831-51159-55647). Global Charities is registered with the Fundraising Regulator.

Service Provider: Global Radio Services Ltd., 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service or feel a donation has been taken from your bill unfairly, please have a look at our FAQs at http://www.makesomenoise.com/premium-rate-phone-text-faqs/ or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 03333 212 196.

Rules:

1. The following rules (“Rules”) together with Global Charities ("Global Charities") general and competition terms and conditions (the “Terms and Conditions”) (which can be found at www.makesomenoise.com/terms-conditions/ ) apply to the ‘Global’s Make Some Noise Text Competitions’ ("the Competition") as detailed in the Rules.

2. The "Radio Station" advertising the competition is Heart Network, Capital Network, Capital Xtra, Smooth Network, Classic FM, Gold, LBC and Radio X.

3. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have understood these Rules along with the Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them. The Terms and Conditions are available on request from Global Charities.

Details of the competition:

4. To enter the Competition an Entrant must send a text message with the keyword to one of the following radio stations shortcodes Heart – 82122 (CAR), Capital – 83958 (CAR), Capital Xtra – 61236 (CAR), Radio X – 83936 (CAR), Smooth – 65588 (CAR), Classic FM – 61812 (CAR), LBC – 84850 (CAR) Gold – 65588 (DRIVE) (the “Text Message Line”). Text messages will be charged at standard network rate. If you text after the closing time you will not be entered but may still be charged. The Text Message Line will open at midday on 18th August and close at midday on 6th October 2017.

5. After entering the Competition, participants will receive a bounceback text message informing them that a voluntary donation to Global’s Make Some Noise (registered charity 1091657 (England & Wales) & SC041475 (Scotland)) of £3 will be taken automatically an hour (60 minutes) after the time the first text was received, unless they reply with the word STOP. The £3 donation will be taken from the mobile phone used to enter the Competition and 100% of the donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise.

6. For the avoidance of doubt, you do not need to donate in order to be eligible for entry to the competition. Anyone who replies STOP to the first bounceback message and thereby opts out of donating £3 to Global’s Make Some Noise will still be included in the prize draw.

7. The winner will be notified that they have won using the number of the phone that their text entry was sent from. The winner may be required to answer their phone, talk to the presenter/s and a call recorded with the presenter/s and played on-air. Unsuccessful entrants will not be contacted.

Eligibility:

8. You must be over 18 to enter the Competition.

9. You can enter up to 10 times only, however you must text STOP after each entry to opt out of donating £3 to Global’s Make Some Noise.

Prize:

11. No substitute prizes or cash alternatives are available.

12. The prize is non transferable.

Specific prize terms:

Prize:

- This prize consists of one manual 17 plate Vauxhall ADAM 1.2i. Energised 3 door in white. - Features include a Black Jack Roof Colour Pack, 17-inch Hurricane alloy wheels, Gloss Black front grille bar, Black Jack door mirrors, Body-colour door handles, emergency tyre inflation kit. Lowered sports suspension, sports pedals, four speakers, R4.0 IntelliLink touchscreen infotainment system, Digital radio, Leather-covered steering wheel, Multi-function trip computer, LED daytime running lights, LED tail lights, City mode button providing lighter steering at parking speeds, Folding key, colour-keyed to body colour, Air conditioning, Dark-tinted rear windows, driver's seat with reach, rake and seat height adjustment, seatbelt unfastened warning light for front and rear seats, passenger's seat with reach and rake adjustment, deactivation switch for front passenger's front and side-impact airbags, Electronic Stability Programme-plus (ESP-plus), ISOFIX child seat restraint system for rear seats incorporating top tether (does not include child seat), six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, remote control two-stage central deadlocking (doors, tailgate, fuel filler flap).

- The car does not include Vauxhall ONStar. - The car must be collected from the closest Arnold Clark branch or Arnold Clark delivery centre to where the winner lives in the UK, where paperwork will be signed. The car can be collected within 30 days from the prize closing date (6th October 2017).

- Depending on the home location of the winner, the winner may need to travel to take ownership of the vehicle. Travel expenses to collect the car from Arnold Clark are not included.

- Entrants must be aged 18 or over and must hold a valid UK driving license.

- The winner is responsible for insuring the car and proof of insurance must be provided prior to collection of the car.

- The content of the prize may be subject to change and/or substituted with a prize of equal or greater value.

- In the event of unforeseen circumstances, we reserve the right to change the collection date and substitute with another date.

- We require winner name, contact number, postal address & email to facilitate the prize.

- Not for resale, not transferable, there is no cash alternative. This is a charity competition and as such no refunds are given.

