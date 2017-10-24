Chuka Umunna Opens Up About Youth Violence And Its Personal Impact On Him

24 October 2017, 13:01

"No parent should have to see their child die before them."

Chuka Umunna used the opportunity of guest hosting James O'Brien's show on LBC to talk about an issue to which he feels a close personal connection - youth violence.

The Streatham MP mentioned several violent murders in his constituency. The fatal shooting of 17-year-old Andre Smartt-Ford, a crime for which no charges have been brought, and stabbing of 15-year-old Zac Olumegbon.

Chuka described both murders and the wider rises in youth violence in urban centres across the UK as tragic, and said "I vowed that if I was ever elected I would try and do something about this. It has really got to me, this issue."

The former shadow cabinet minister said he used his first two questions in parliament to the Prime Minister addressed the issue.

"You meet the families and you can only imagine what they're going through. Seeing your children die before you, no parent ever wants to be in that position."

Watch the full moving clip at the top of this page.

