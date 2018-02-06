Listen To LBC On Smart Speakers & Devices

Listen To LBC Via Your Smart Speaker. Picture: Global

Want to listen to LBC on your Amazon Echo or Google Home? It's easy!

Joining in Britain's conversation with a smart speaker is simple - all you have to do is ask!

LBC News Update On Amazon Echo

Get the latest from Global's Newsroom by selecting the LBC News Update skill as your Flash Briefing. You can enable the skill inside the Alexa app, or say 'Alexa, turn on LBC News Update.'

Listen To LBC Radio On Amazon Echo

Just say 'Alexa, open LBC'.

You can also keep up to date with the latest LBC podcasts on your Echo, try asking Alexa to 'Play the Daily Debrief podcast.'

Listen To LBC Radio On Google Home

Just say 'Ok Google, Play LBC.'

You can also keep up to date with the latest LBC podcasts via Google Assistant, try saying 'OK Google, play the Daily Debrief podcast.'

Watch The Latest LBC Highlights

Now you can watch the latest LBC videos directly on your Amazon Echo Show or Echo Spot, just enable the LBC Highlights skill.

To get started, say 'Alexa, open LBC Highlights.'