Jacob Rees Mogg On LBC: The Hilarious Highlights

23 October 2017, 14:37

Jacob Rees-Mogg became a radio star for the day - and did it in a way that only he could.

The Conservative MP showed the charm and humour that created the movement Mogg-mentum and led to him being heavily backed as being the next Tory leader.

Standing in for James O'Brien on Guest Host Week, Mr Rees-Mogg discussed Brexit, the T-Charge and Boris Johnson's speech on foreign policy.

But scattered across his show were his trademark phrases, seemingly smuggled from the 19th century. Which other presenter would you hear discussing controversy in the police by saying "that's a rum thing for the rozzers to do"?

Watch the hilarious best bits at the top of the page.

Jacob Rees-Mogg showed his trademark charm on his LBC debut
Tomorrow, Chuka Umunna hosts his first radio show from 10am - and three other big names will be announced soon.

