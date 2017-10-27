Jeremy Corbyn: Labour Would Have Abolished Tuition Fees By Now

27 October 2017, 13:16

Jeremy Corbyn says tuition fees would have already been abolished, if the Labour Party had won June’s general election.

The Opposition leader joined Sadiq Khan to answer your calls on Friday afternoon.

He was asked to make “absolutely clear” what the party’s policy on tuition fees would be by a father whose two children were being “ripped off” by the current system.

During the election, Labour pledged to abolish tution fees and Mr Corbyn vowed to "deal with" student debt.

Speaking on Friday, he said Labour would end tuition fees for colleges, universities and for adult education.

He added: “We would therefore grant free education for everyone to go through to degree level.

“We would do that as soon as on taking office and had we been elected in to office in June they would have already been abolished for this academic year.”

Watch the full interview below:

Comments

Loading...

Best Of LBC

See more Best Of LBC

Jacob Rees-Mogg showed his trademark charm on his LBC debut

Jacob Rees Mogg On LBC: The Hilarious Highlights

4 days ago

James O'Brien pleaded with the caller "Don't smack me!"

James O'Brien's Perfect Response To Man Who Smacks His Children

7 days ago

James was so moved by Dan's call

A Heartbreaking Take On The Hell Of Universal Credit... From An Emotional Landlord

9 days ago

The LBC presenter said he finally understood Mr Corbyn's popularity

James O'Brien Absolutely Nails The Reason For Jeremy Corbyn's Popularity

10 days ago

A frustrated James O'Brien had a heated discussion with a Brexiteer this morning

Brexiteer To James: "We Need To Start Spending Money On Whatever We Intend To"

14 days ago

James O'Brien hilariously destroyed John Redwood's claim

James O'Brien's Stylish Demolition Of John Redwood's Latest Brexit Tweet

15 days ago