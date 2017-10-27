Jeremy Corbyn: Labour Would Have Abolished Tuition Fees By Now

Jeremy Corbyn says tuition fees would have already been abolished, if the Labour Party had won June’s general election.

The Opposition leader joined Sadiq Khan to answer your calls on Friday afternoon.

He was asked to make “absolutely clear” what the party’s policy on tuition fees would be by a father whose two children were being “ripped off” by the current system.

During the election, Labour pledged to abolish tution fees and Mr Corbyn vowed to "deal with" student debt.

Speaking on Friday, he said Labour would end tuition fees for colleges, universities and for adult education.

He added: “We would therefore grant free education for everyone to go through to degree level.

“We would do that as soon as on taking office and had we been elected in to office in June they would have already been abolished for this academic year.”

Watch the full interview below: