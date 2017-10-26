Jeremy Corbyn Takes Your Calls: Watch Friday From 12:30pm

Jeremy Corbyn and Sadiq Khan Take Your Calls Live On LBC

Jeremy Corbyn joins Sadiq Khan to take your calls on LBC from 12:30pm on Friday - and you can watch it live here.

The Labour leader accompanies Sadiq Khan, who is sitting in for James O’Brien, to answer your questions exclusively on LBC.

This is an incredibly rare opportunity for you to speak directly with the leader of the Opposition.

The interview will make headlines across the nation - and this is your chance to be a part of it.

Pose your question by calling 0345 60 60 973, text 84850 or tweet @LBC using #CorbynOnLBC.

Jeremy Corbyn joins Sadiq Khan to take your calls, Friday from 12:30pm, exclusively on LBC.