Labour MP Agrees Party Have Double Standards Over 0345 Numbers

The Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary admitted on LBC that the Labour Party has double standards over 0345 numbers.

Jeremy Corbyn criticised the government's lack of "humanity" because people on Universal Credit are expected to pay an average of £3.30 to call an 0345 number.

But speaking to Jim Diamond on LBC London News, Debbie Abrahams was left lost for words when she was asked why Labour also have an 0345 number.

Jeremy Corbyn criticised the use of 0345 numbers at PMQs. Picture: PA

Jim asked her: "If the 0345 numbers are so bad, why does the Labour Party have that number for you to sign up. If you want to join the national Labour Party, you have to call on 0345."

After a brief pause, Ms Abrahams said: "I don't know. I think you make a very valid point. I had no idea about this and yes, we need to get our own house in order as well."

Jim said it showed double standards on behalf of the Labour Party and the Shadow Minister responded: "I agree with you. So can we move on."