Boris Johnson “Doesn’t Have The Guts” To Run For Prime Minister Says Biographer

Sonia Purnell told Alex Salmond that “whenever it comes down to it Boris Johnson doesn’t have the guts”.

Sonia Purnell is the author of ‘Just Boris: A tale of blond ambition’.

She said: “The problem with him is he would have no idea what to do once in Downing Street”.

Sonia admitted Boris Johnson was a “great campaigner” but that politics is about “what you do when you have power”.

Asked whether she thought Mr Johnson would be Prime Minister in a year’s time there was a long pause.

She then said: “He will pull back again, he is like a horse coming up to a high fence”.

“Whenever it comes down to it he doesn’t have the guts”.

Alex was discussing news that Theresa May will face a coup that would install a “dream team” of “three Brexiteers” if she persists with plans to keep Britain in a customs union with the European Union.

Eurosceptics contacted Boris Johnson, the foreign secretary, on Friday and urged him to agree a pact that would see Michael Gove, the environment secretary, become his deputy prime minister and Jacob Rees-Mogg appointed chancellor if the prime minister is forced out.