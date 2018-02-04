Boris Johnson “Doesn’t Have The Guts” To Run For Prime Minister Says Biographer

4 February 2018, 15:59

Sonia Purnell told Alex Salmond that “whenever it comes down to it Boris Johnson doesn’t have the guts”.

Sonia Purnell is the author of ‘Just Boris: A tale of blond ambition’.

She said: “The problem with him is he would have no idea what to do once in Downing Street”.

Sonia admitted Boris Johnson was a “great campaigner” but that politics is about “what you do when you have power”.

Asked whether she thought Mr Johnson would be Prime Minister in a year’s time there was a long pause.

She then said: “He will pull back again, he is like a horse coming up to a high fence”.

“Whenever it comes down to it he doesn’t have the guts”.

Alex was discussing news that Theresa May will face a coup that would install a “dream team” of “three Brexiteers” if she persists with plans to keep Britain in a customs union with the European Union.

Eurosceptics contacted Boris Johnson, the foreign secretary, on Friday and urged him to agree a pact that would see Michael Gove, the environment secretary, become his deputy prime minister and Jacob Rees-Mogg appointed chancellor if the prime minister is forced out.

