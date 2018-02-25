Brexiteer Labour MP Predicts Both May & Corbyn Will Survive Brexit Vote

Labour MP Frank Field, a prominent Brexiteer, has predicted that both Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn will survive a Brexit vote in the House of Commons.

Mr Field was speaking to Alex Salmond on LBC.

He said: “neither of those are going to be got rid off easily, I don’t there is the wish in their political parties for that and I certainly don’t think the Tory side will want Anna Soubry, whatever her abilities are, to bring her Prime Minister down.

Jeremy Corbyn is expected to confirm a shift in the Labour Party's position on remaining in the customs union after Brexit.

Frank Field doesn’t believe Jeremy’s heart will be in this change and the best we will get tomorrow is a “very clever fudge”.

The shadow Brexit secretary has said Labour will support remaining in a customs union with the European Union.

Sir Keir Starmer says it's the only way of realistically getting tariff free access and solving the issue of no hard border in Northern Ireland.

Ealier, Lucy Fisher the senior political correspondent at the Times told LBC the party is trying to satisfy leave and remain supporters.

Frank Field told Alex that he believed politicians will do what the people have voted for.

“This is not a Tory Bill but one that has come about as a result of the Referendum vote,” he said.