Caller Predicts What Will Happen If Brexit Is Not Delivered

Passionate Leave voter called Alex Salmond to tell him what he thinks will happen if Brexit doesn't mean Brexit.

Former Cabinet Minister Theresa Villiers has warned that UK could be remaining in the European Union "in all but name".

Steve, from Bristol, called Alex to tell him that that he thinks Theresa May is "weak and clueless. If she means Brexit means Brexit, she doesn't have a clue how to deliver it."

He added, "we are told to use our vote. You take that away from the millions that voted to leave and this country is finished. UK will be broken. She has to go."

