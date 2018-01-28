Conservative MP's Message for Chancellor Philip Hammond

28 January 2018, 17:37

Sir Bill Cash told Alex Salmond that Philip Hammond should not emphasise things that are better dealt with in Cabinet.

The Chancellor said earlier this week that he hopes the changes to the relations between the UK and the European Union are "very modest".

He has since walked back on his comments, saying that he wants the "closest possible relationship between the EU and UK post-Brexit."

Chancellor Philip Hammond
Chancellor Philip Hammond. Picture: PA Images

Conservative MP, Sir Bill Cash, told Alex Salmond; "it's much wiser for people, in that sort of a position, as Chancellor, not to emphasise things which are better dealt with in Cabinet."

