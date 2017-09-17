Security Expert Warns Alex Salmond Terror Attacks Will Happen In The UK "Again And Again And Again"

Bob Ayres was condemnatory of the government's response to the Parsons Green bombing, arguing a change in counter-terror strategy is needed.

The UK's terror threat level has been lowered from 'critical' to 'severe' following the explosion at Parsons Green tube station.

It means another terror attack is 'highly likely'.

Two people have been arrested in connection with Friday's bombing and Home Secretary Amber Rudd says the downgrading shows detectives have gathered important information.

Speaking on Salmond on Sunday, security expert Bob Ayres said: "The question isn't whether the emergency services did a good job, because that's what they're supposed to do.

"The question is 'how did this individual build this bomb, put it on an underground train, get all the way to Dover before he was apprehended and who's the other person who was apprehended?

"And we as a citizen group here in the United Kingdom, we're told constantly throughout the day to be vigilant - 'be vigilant.'

"But no one gave any indication as to what we were supposed to be vigilant about, what we were supposed to be looking for or who we are supposed to be looking at.

"And as long as we continue to respond to terrorist events by dropping a cone of silence over all of the people that may be able to contribute to the police activity, I think we're going to have to realise this is going to occur again and again and again."

