Sophie Walker Castigates Alex Salmond For Comparing Online Shopping To Pornography

Damian Green has been accused of accessing pornography in his Commons office, and when Alex Salmond compared the act to online shopping Sophie Walker was not impressed.

Damian Green's allies in Westminster are diminishing, as he faces calls to "fall on his sword" and opt for the "whiskey and revolver."

The Prime Minister's deputy is the subject of claims that legal images were found on his Commons computer in 2008.

He strongly denies downloading and viewing the material.

The First Minister is also accused of making an inappropriate pass at an activist.

Alex Salmond drew a comparison between using public resources, like a Commons laptop, to view pornography and shopping online - he said they were both a waste of public materiel.

But Sophie Walker, leader of the Women's Equality party, took issue with the similitude and reprimanded the LBC presenter.

She said: "Oh you're not comparing like with like at all there, come on.

"Pornography is different to online shopping Alex, it's very, very different.

"There's a difference between buying trousers online and buying women online, porn is the commoditisation of women.

"I don't want MPs sitting there doing online shopping either, but I really, really object to this comparison Alex.

"You're making layers of difference, it's what all the media does around sexual harassment Alex. We make it small, by talking about pornography in the same breath as online shopping."

