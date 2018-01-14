Steven Woolfe: UKIP Texts Row Is ‘Beginning Of The End’ For Bolton

Former UKIP MEP Steven Woolfe has told LBC the UKIP texts row are the 'beginning of the end' for Henry Bolton because he will find it "difficult" to continue as leader.

There have been calls for the UKIP leader Henry Bolton to resign.

UKIP has suspended the girlfriend of party leader Henry Bolton after she apparently made racist remarks about Prince Harry's fiancee Meghan Markle.

The Mail on Sunday has published a series of messages sent by Jo Marney.

In them, the 25-year-old model said Ms Markle would "taint" the Royal Family, that she had a "tiny brain" and that black people were ugly.

Speaking to Alex Salmond Mr Woolfe said: “I think the comments she has made are disgusting and disgraceful".

“There are different cultures” and ”the world has changed dramatically", he added.

“There’s no straight culture or straight colour anymore and you just have to accept it and grow up”.

