This Pro-Gun Control Activist Gets In A Heated Argument With Alex Salmond

18 February 2018, 17:33

After 17 were killed in Florida, pro-gun rights activist David explained why firearms are a necessity.

Alex Salmond remembers being in mourning after 17 children were shot and killed in Dunblane. Over the last week, he's seen similarities between what happened in Scotland then and what happened in Florida last week.

As an advocate for strict gun laws, Alex invited pro-gun rights activist David on to discuss why he thought guns were important.

Alex Salmond
Alex Salmond. Picture: LBC

