UKIP Leader Henry Bolton Loses No Confidence Vote. What Happens Now?

UKip Chairman Paul Oakden refuses to comment on whether Henry Bolton should stay or go and told Alex Salmond the party’s membership will decide.

Unless he resigns the party will need to hold an Extraordinary General Meeting.

All of UKip’s membership would be written to and a meeting would take place in 10 days where the vote of no confidence would be discussed.

A minimum of 250 members are needed to discuss whether they support that motion or otherwise.

Paul Oakden said: “I will always respect the democratic decision of the membership”.

UKip's ruling body has passed a unanimous vote of no confidence in party leader Henry Bolton following a row over his 25-year-old girlfriend.

The party's National Executive Committee (NEC) held an emergency meeting on Sunday after married father-of-three Mr Bolton, 54, faced growing calls to quit over his relationship with model Jo Marney.

The leader of UKip in Scotland, David Coburn, told LBC it's right to take the issue to members but UKip MEP Bill Etheridge told Alex Salmond Mr Bolton should step down straightaway.

Paul Oaken said Henry Bolton recognises the “strength of feeling in the NEC but “equally he feels as though he is the right man to take the party forward”.

Asked how damaging this is to UKip and whether the party could afford another leadership contest Mr Oakden said it’s “challenging”.