Wife Of Drowned Fisherman In Emotional Plea To "Bring My Husband Home"

The wives of crewmen drowned at sea plead for their sunken boat to be recovered. One of them phoned LBC and begged on the government to “bring my husband home”.

The Nancy Glen sank in Loch Fyne, Scotland, on January 18.

46-year-old skipper Duncan MacDougall and Polish mariner Przemek Krawczyk, 38 were on board.

Their bodies are yet to be recovered from the wreck and returned to their heartbroken families.

Alex Salmond was discussing the issue on his LBC programme when one of the wives called in.

The conversation left Alex Salmond teary-eyed.

Gosia Krawczyk said: “All politicians should stand together for us and bring Przemek and Duncan home.”

In an emotional call she said “this is the only thing left for me right now - his ashes.

“I will not have an opportunity to kiss him one last time, to say goodbye, to say how much I love him”.

Duncan MacDougall and Przemek Krawczyk have not been found. Picture: The Nancy Glen Appeal

Alex asked her what her message would be to LBC listeners.

She said: “A big thank you to everyone for their support”.

For the government she had one message - “bring my husband home”.

“This is about humanity not politics,” she said.

You can find out more about their appeal here: www.nancyglenappeal.co.uk