Andrew Castle: Asma Al-Assad 'Makes My Skin Crawl'

A conflicted Andrew Castle admits that he wants 'nothing to do with' London-born Asma Al-Assad but accepts that she might just be guilty by association.

Liberal Democrat MPs are calling for Asma Al-Assad to have her dual UK citizenship revoked.

Andrew Castle has conflicted views on the citizenship of the London-born wife of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

On one hand, Andrew understands that "you can't help who you fall in love with," and therefore asks: does she deserve punishment?

On the other hand, he says that when Asma publicly praises her husband on what he has achieved, it makes his "skin crawl".