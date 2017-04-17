Now Discussing
A conflicted Andrew Castle admits that he wants 'nothing to do with' London-born Asma Al-Assad but accepts that she might just be guilty by association.
Andrew Castle: Asma Al-Assad 'Makes My Skin Crawl'
Liberal Democrat MPs are calling for Asma Al-Assad to have her dual UK citizenship revoked.
On one hand, Andrew understands that "you can't help who you fall in love with," and therefore asks: does she deserve punishment?
On the other hand, he says that when Asma publicly praises her husband on what he has achieved, it makes his "skin crawl".
Torn Andrew On How He Really Feels About Asma Al-Asad's UK Citizenship
