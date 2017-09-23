Andrew Castle: London Is Backward For Revoking Uber's License

23 September 2017, 10:25

The LBC presenter is not happy at TfL's decision to not renew the tech start-up's license.

Hundreds of thousands of people have signed a petition calling for Transport for London to reverse its decision to strip Uber's licence in the capital.

Save Your Uber in London was set up on the Change.org website after it was announced the firm would not have its licence renewed when it expires on September 30.

The petition had gained more than 400,000 signatures by Friday evening, just hours after being launched.

TfL said Uber was "not fit and proper" to operate in the capital and that it took the decision on the grounds of "public safety and security implications".

Andrew couldn't believe TfL's decision
Andrew couldn't believe TfL's decision. Picture: LBC

Andrew Castle was appalled by the decision: "I consider it to be a real backward step. Make them comply. If they're not complying with your rules, make them comply.

"It's your job to go and say 'You've gotta follow the rules.'

"And if the rules aren't right or good enough then change them. You can't ask Uber to do it, you enforce it.

"I can't believe the message it sends out from this city, globally, at a time of Brexit. We kick out the most valuable and successful tech start-up?

"And we've said no in London. Backward. It is an appalling message."

Watch the whole rant above.

Latest on LBC

Sadiq Khan

Mayor Sadiq Khan Says Londoners Should Be Angry With Uber, Not TfL
Nick Ferrari received this call from an angry RyanAir pilot

Furious Ryanair Pilot Calls LBC To Reveal All About Working Conditions
Archbishop Justin Welby live on LBC

Boy In A Dress Is "Not A Problem", Says Archbishop Of Canterbury
Hillsborough mum Margaret Aspinall met survivors from the Grenfell Tower

Hillsborough Hero Meets Grenfell Survivors To Give Advice On How To Get Justice

West London

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nigel Farage hand-delivers complaint to BBC.

Nigel Farage May Refuse To Pay License Fee In BBC Row Over “Blood On Hands” Report

3 days ago

James O'Brien tore apart the Juncker speech

James O'Brien Destroys Juncker's EU Speech (With One Small Twist At The End)

3 days ago

Ian Dunt had to correct Daniel Hannan on one of his claims

Ian Dunt Tells Brexiteer Daniel Hannan Some Facts About EU Nationals' Rights

9 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile