Andrew Defends Trump State Visit To Fired Up Fleet Street Solicitor

Here Andrew Castle clashes with Joseph Kotrie Monson, of Mary Monson Solicitors on Fleet Street, about Trump in a fiery way.

Tomorrow (Monday) MPs will hold a debate on whether the government should cancel a state visit from the US President.

Here LBC Presenter Andrew Castle defends Trump's visit to the UK in a fiery debate with today's paper reviewer, Joseph Kotrie Monson, Director of Mary Monson Solicitors on Fleet Street.