Andrew: Robots Will Not Replace Human Instinct

10 million jobs are under threat of being automated by robots over the next 10-20 years - Andrew Castle thinks this is terrible.

The notion that robots will take over a large proportion of service industry and factory jobs over then next decade or so is not one Andrew Castle is happy with.

On his Sunday morning LBC show, he said: "10 million jobs over the next 10-20 years could be at threat from automation, and yet I would contend that it is not going to happen.

"Because I am the one who is spending the money in, for instance...hospitality, retail, transport, and manufacturing."

He went on: "Well, manufacturing, we can all imagine a big robot making things, and putting things together, and shifting them through an assembly line. We can see that.

"But on the subject of transport? I don't like these driverless cars, I don't like driverless trains, I want people, I want human instinct, I want their eyes, their ears, and really, most notably, I want instinct.

"Because human instinct is not talked about and you cannot build instinct into a computer, and you know for instance, when you're driving along, and you get a sense that something isn't right, that is based upon your past experience and your exposure to those situations.

"A robot is not going to have that programmed in. There is no chance in the world, if something is slightly out of the ordinary, a robot cannot see it.

"So I don't want a robot driving my car, thank you. But then you might well say that actually its human error that causes a lot of accidents and I get that.

"Call me old-fashioned, but I still believe there's still a place for human instinct."

He didn't stop there. Watch the clip to hear what else the LBC Presenter had to say.