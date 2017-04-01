Andrew's Feisty Argument With "Politically Obsessed" Nurse About Health Tourism

1 April 2017, 10:17

Andrew's Feisty Argument With Nurse About Health Tourism

Andrew Castle got in a pretty heated discussion with this "politically obsessed" nurse about health tourism in the NHS.

03:48

Andrew Castle locked horns with this "politically obsessed" nurse about health tourism in the NHS.

From today NHS hospitals in England must charge overseas patients upfront for non-urgent care if they are not eligble for free treatement.

The move comes as way to tackle 'health tourism' after a report from the Public Accounts Committee last month called for 'urgent action' to recover more money from overseas patients. 

While most of Andrew Castle's listeners think this is a wise move, Adam, a nurse, phoned in to say it was a bad one. 

But Andrew couldn't help but think Adam was using it as an excuse to slam the Tory party. 

Comments

