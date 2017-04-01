Andrew's Feisty Argument With "Politically Obsessed" Nurse About Health Tourism

Andrew Castle locked horns with this "politically obsessed" nurse about health tourism in the NHS.

From today NHS hospitals in England must charge overseas patients upfront for non-urgent care if they are not eligble for free treatement.

The move comes as way to tackle 'health tourism' after a report from the Public Accounts Committee last month called for 'urgent action' to recover more money from overseas patients.

While most of Andrew Castle's listeners think this is a wise move, Adam, a nurse, phoned in to say it was a bad one.

But Andrew couldn't help but think Adam was using it as an excuse to slam the Tory party.