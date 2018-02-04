“Blaming GP Crisis On Immigration Is A Red Herring”

A GP told LBC doctors are stretched for time and resources but denied immigration was the cause for unsustainable pressure on the system.

Dr Steve Kell was speaking to Andrew Castle following news that GPs are leaving the profession at an increasing rate because they feel "undervalued”.

The British Medical Association (BMA) has described the situation as a "crisis".

The GP said the demand, particularly during winter, was forced on doctors by “the fact the rest of system is failing round us”.

He explained he had recently worked a 13 hour shift with “literally no break” and making decisions every 10 minutes.

Dr Steve kell said that for him the main issue was “one of pace and one that we call decision fatigue”.

“We have a reduced number of GPs and nurses to work with”.

His biggest concern is that the industry will lose experienced doctors as a result.

Dr Steve Kell has been a GP since 1999 and is the former co-chair of the NHS Clinical Commissioners Group.