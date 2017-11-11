Brexiteer Tells Andrew "The UK's Diminishing Because Of Europe, Darling"

The UK is diminishing and Europe is to blame, Karen agreed with Andrew Castle.

The UK's economy has gone from being the fastest growing in the G7 to the slowest, since the EU referendum.

Andrew Castle wanted to know whether the UK's diminishing role on the world stage was a particularly modern phenomenon.

Caller Karen agreed with Andrew, who she referred to as "darling", that the UK was "diminishing" and that the EU and illegal immigrants were to blame. "We were the richest country on the planet."

Andrew added "We're diminshing."

Karen said: "Absolutely, and that's because of Europe darling. The amount of money we pay as the biggest contributors and secondly any laws we wanted to pass, Boris is right, they said 'no' to every one of them.

"Who do they think they are? Our country is deteriorating because they have so many immigrants over there and they've all slipped over here.

"It's nothing to do with racism, I am mixed origin, but we need to people who want to work, and there are a lot, but there are a lot more who are illegal."

