Caller Demands Sexual Assault Allegations Be Prosecuted By The Police, Not The Media

A number of MPs are denying allegations of inappropriate conduct as sexual harassment claims continue in Westminster.

Tory Charlie Elphicke has been suspended after "serious allegations" about him were referred to the police.

He's denied any wrongdoing.

Labour's Clive Lewis says whoever has accused him of groping them is lying or there's been a misunderstanding.

A caller to Andrew Castle said allegations were not being dealt with properly, and that if it wasn't a matter for the police it wasn't a matter for the media.

He said: "There's a lot more political point scoring going on here than the public probably realise.

"We don't need any more stringer reporting procedures - what people need to do, if they've been raped, is call the police. Simple as that."

