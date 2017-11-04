Caller Demands Sexual Assault Allegations Be Prosecuted By The Police, Not The Media

4 November 2017, 10:15

"We don't need any more stringent reporting procedures - what people need to do, if they've been raped, is call the police. Simple as that."

A number of MPs are denying allegations of inappropriate conduct as sexual harassment claims continue in Westminster.

Tory Charlie Elphicke has been suspended after "serious allegations" about him were referred to the police.

He's denied any wrongdoing.

Labour's Clive Lewis says whoever has accused him of groping them is lying or there's been a misunderstanding.

A caller to Andrew Castle said allegations were not being dealt with properly, and that if it wasn't a matter for the police it wasn't a matter for the media.

He said: "There's a lot more political point scoring going on here than the public probably realise.

"We don't need any more stringer reporting procedures - what people need to do, if they've been raped, is call the police. Simple as that."

Watch the full call above.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Jacob Rees-Mogg showed his trademark charm on his LBC debut

Jacob Rees Mogg On LBC: The Hilarious Highlights

11 days ago

James O'Brien pleaded with the caller "Don't smack me!"

James O'Brien's Perfect Response To Man Who Smacks His Children

14 days ago

James was so moved by Dan's call

A Heartbreaking Take On The Hell Of Universal Credit... From An Emotional Landlord

16 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile