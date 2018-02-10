Charities Are So Political They Are Basically "Socialist' Says Caller

10 February 2018, 10:09

Oxfam has faced criticism after it was alleged that some staff used prostitutes in Haiti, Andrew asked whether our relationship with charities has changed.

Christopher rang in to discuss the allegations that Oxfam staff had procured the services of prostitutes in Haiti.

He told Andrew Castle that the allegations "yes it certainly is" going to make him less likely to donate to charity.

But Christopher said that whilst the allegation was concerning, he had noted a worrying trend amongst charities over the last few years.

Christopher complained that "more and more charities seemed to become overtly political" and that there's a tendency towards "socialism." As a result, he stated that he  "no longer have anything to do with them at all."

Andrew said that he sympathised with Christopher, stating that the charity market is "very competitive" and if "you don't like the way that somebody is conditioning themselves... your right is to go somewhere else with your money."

Christopher said Andrew was "quite right and that is exactly what I'm going to do."

Andrew Castle on LBC
Andrew Castle on LBC. Picture: LBC

