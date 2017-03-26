David Baddiel's Refreshing Take On Losing A Loved-One

26 March 2017, 13:56

David Baddiel: 'Your Flaws Are What Make You A Human Being'

Comedian David Baddiel gave his refreshing take on remembering a lost loved-one, while speaking to Andrew Castle about his new show.

02:51

In this interview with Andrew Castle, stand-up comedian David Baddiel speaks about the importance of remembering lost loved-ones for their "quirks", instead of "imagining them as Gods...because that's what makes them human".

He was speaking about his acclaimed show 'My Family: Not The Sitcom', which is returning to the West End.

The play is described as a "massively disrespectful celebration of the lives of David Baddiel’s late mother, Sarah, and dementia-ridden father, Colin".

Andrew asked the comedian about why he felt the need to "offload" about his family in this way.

This was David's response. 

