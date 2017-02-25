NY Times Journalist: Donald Trump Doesn't Like Us Because We Write Real News

Here New York Times journalist, Steve Erlanger, says the publication was banned because it doesn't produce "fake news" but real news.

NYT Journalist: 'Donald Trump Doesn't Like Us Because We're Real News' Steven Erlanger is the London Bureau Chief for the New York Times - one of the outlets excluded from an informal White House Press briefing. Here he expresses his outrage at Trump's recent attack on the media. 01:15

Trump banned some major news outlets from an informal White House Press briefing, including the New York Times (NY Times).

Here NY Times's London Bureau Chief, Steve Erlanger told Andrew Castle it's because NY Times produces real news, not "fake news".

The journalist made the comments after Andrew had earlier recalled his own experience with media outlets during his time as a professional tennis player.