NY Times Journalist: Donald Trump Doesn't Like Us Because We Write Real News

25 February 2017, 10:07

Andrew Castle Steven Erlanger

Here New York Times journalist, Steve Erlanger, says the publication was banned because it doesn't produce "fake news" but real news.

NYT Journalist: 'Donald Trump Doesn't Like Us Because We're Real News'

Steven Erlanger is the London Bureau Chief for the New York Times - one of the outlets excluded from an informal White House Press briefing. Here he expresses his outrage at Trump's recent attack on the media.

01:15

Trump banned some major news outlets from an informal White House Press briefing, including the New York Times (NY Times). 

Here NY Times's London Bureau Chief, Steve Erlanger told Andrew Castle it's because NY Times produces real news, not "fake news".

The journalist made the comments after Andrew had earlier recalled his own experience with media outlets during his time as a professional tennis player.

Andrew Castle: 'I Can Understand Why Trump Banned Media'

While not condoning his actions, here Andrew Castle empathises with why Trump banned the media from an informal White House press briefing.

01:18

 

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage Apologises For Predicting Wrong Immig

Nigel Farage Apologises For Predicting Wrong Immigration Statistics

James O'Brien

This Moment Perfectly Illustrates Why Corbyn Can't Win An Election
James O'Brien dewy eyed

Facing Death With Dignity: The Most Life Affirming Call You'll Hear

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien Headphones

'After 47 Years, My Spanish Husband Doesn't Feel Welcome In The UK Any More'

10 days ago

Brexit Briefing Rees Mogg Grayling

Remain Vs Leave: Professor Gets Personal With Rees-Mogg

15 days ago

Matt Stadlen Says He Feels Ashamed

This Is The Call That Made Matt Stadlen "Ashamed To Be British"

20 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile