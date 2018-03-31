Former MP Describes What It's Like To Receive Anti-Semitism Abuse

A group of 39 Labour politicians have called on Jeremy Corbyn to suspend the party's former disputes chief amid the ongoing row over anti-Semitism. Former Tory MP Lee Scott told Andrew Castle the Labour leadership need to keep taking action.

Christine Shawcroft quit as head of Labour's dispute panel after sending an email showing support for a council candidate accused of Holocaust denial.

In an open letter, 39 Labour politicians called on Jeremy Corbyn to suspend her from the National Executive Committee.

Lee Scott told Andrew Castle what it's like to receive anti-Semitism abuse. Picture: PA Images/LBC

Lee Scott, a former Conservative MP, described the abuse he received while running to be an MP in 2010.

He said: "Literature went out saying I should be killed."

Jeremy Corbyn has set the full implementation of the Shami Chakrabarti's report on anti-Semitism and other forms of racism as a 'top priority'.

When asked whether he was reassured by these measures, Lee Scott told Andrew Castle: "I'll be reassured when I see it happen."

He said: "We've heard words.

"This has to be stopped and action has to be taken."