Has The Ever Growing Number Of Terror Attacks Left Us Desensitised To Them?

After the devastating Egypt attack that killed at least 235 people, Andrew Castle and journalist Shehab Khan discuss whether we have become desensitised to them.

After Andrew noted that few newspapers were leading with the terrorist attack in Egypt he asked whether we had simply become desensitised to terror in the 21st Century.

Independent columnist and journalist Shehab Khan told Andrew that as "the human race we selectively choose to grieve" and asked said that we should "be lighting up monuments across the Western world with the Egyptian flag".

Khan told Andrew that "if this even occurred in a Western capital" we would be outraged.

He put this down to desensitisation highlighting an attack in Somalia were more than 350 people died and he asked: "how many people knew that it happened?".

Shehab told that Andrew that the media have a responsibility to report on events regardless of location.