'Huge Problems On Our Doorstep Yet The SNP Are Fixated On Independence'

'Huge Problems On Our Doorstep Yet SNP Are Fixated On Independence' Willie Rennie, Leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, responded to SNP MP Drew Hendry's comments about independence on Andrew Castle's show. 01:20

Willie Rennie, Leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, slammed the SNP's push for a second referendum post-Brexit on Andrew Castle's show.

Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) and First Minister of Scotland, is currently pushing for a second Scottish Independence referendum post-Brexit.

Theresa May has said that "now is not the time" for a second referendum, but Ms Sturgeon has said she is "up for continued discussion on the matter".

Willie Rennie, Leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, spoke to Andrew Castle alongside Drew Hendry, SNP MP for Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspe, on Andrew's Saturday morning LBC show.

Drew Hendry said that the "divisive situation", described by Theresa May, is as a result of a the "obsession with a Tory Hard Brexit", and Scotland can either go along "over the cliff edge" or make another choice to go independent.

Willie Rennie agreed with Drew that a Hard Brexit is not favourable, but Independence would make it "a hell of a lot worse".

In this clip he explains why.