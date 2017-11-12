Andrew Castle: It Won't Kill You To Wear A Poppy

"Read an account of Passchendaele, or Ypres, or the Somme or El Alamein and then say 'Oh I'm not going to wear a poppy.' Give me a break."

Andrew Castle has hammered people who choose not to wear a poppy as "virtue signalling."

The LBC presenter showed his own poppy, made from shell casings collected from the Somme.

A poppy forces us to consider the freedoms we currently enjoy because of the sacrifices of others, Andrew argued.

Andrew Castle shows off his poppy. Picture: LBC

He said: "Once a year, for a few days, is it going to kill you to wear a poppy? What's virtue signalling about that? Nothing.

"What I find virtue signalling is not wearing one. I'm not going to go around saying you're a disgrace, I'm not going to fall out with you for not wearing one.

"I think it's silly. I think it's unfeeling and a bit callous, that's all.

"I think everybody should be made to sit down and watch the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance. It was on last night and I cried.

"If you don't know where you came from, and you don't know how the country was formed by the sacrifice of others then maybe you don't deserve to be here.

"Does it matter if you don't wear a poppy? I suppose it's one of the freedoms that those people were fighting for.

"Read an account of Passchendaele, or Ypres, or the Somme or El Alamein and then say 'Oh I'm not going to wear a poppy.' Give me a break."

Watch the full monologue above.