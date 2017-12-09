Kate Hoey Scolds Arch-Remainer "You Always Blame The British!"

9 December 2017, 10:19

Negotiations with the EU can progress to their second phase but it shouldn't have taken this long, Kate Hoey says.

The UK has hauled Brexit negotiations back from the brink, reaching an agreement with the European Commission that should progress talks to their second phase.

It has, though, taken too long to reach this point according to Labour MP Kate Hoey.

The Co-chair of Labour Leave told Andrew Castle that if the EU had not insisted on "beating us" with the "stick" of the Irish border then negotiations could have advanced "months ago."

Hoey was joined by James McGrory, Head of Press for the Remain campaign, who castigated her for repeatedly laying blame on Brussels: "It's always the EU's fault, isn't it?"

But the Leaver was quick to fire back "You always blame the British!"

The air became even more heated when conversation moved to Brexit's impact on the economy, and the resultant recession that never was.

McGrory, however, was keen to remind Andrew and Kate that the UK has gone from being the fastest growing economy in the G7 to the slowest, as well as taking a beating on sterling.

Watch the feisty confrontation at the top of this page.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari was left with his head in his hands

The Anti-Muslim Caller That Left Nick Ferrari With His Head In His Hands

8 days ago

James O'Brien was left baffled by Steve

This Ex-Pat Dislikes The EU And Wants To Leave, Despite Living In France

10 days ago

James O'Brien left this caller speechless

This Caller Hates The Idea Of A Federal Europe, But Doesn't Know What That Means

10 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile