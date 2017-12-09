Kate Hoey Scolds Arch-Remainer "You Always Blame The British!"

Negotiations with the EU can progress to their second phase but it shouldn't have taken this long, Kate Hoey says.

The UK has hauled Brexit negotiations back from the brink, reaching an agreement with the European Commission that should progress talks to their second phase.

It has, though, taken too long to reach this point according to Labour MP Kate Hoey.

The Co-chair of Labour Leave told Andrew Castle that if the EU had not insisted on "beating us" with the "stick" of the Irish border then negotiations could have advanced "months ago."

Hoey was joined by James McGrory, Head of Press for the Remain campaign, who castigated her for repeatedly laying blame on Brussels: "It's always the EU's fault, isn't it?"

But the Leaver was quick to fire back "You always blame the British!"

The air became even more heated when conversation moved to Brexit's impact on the economy, and the resultant recession that never was.

McGrory, however, was keen to remind Andrew and Kate that the UK has gone from being the fastest growing economy in the G7 to the slowest, as well as taking a beating on sterling.

Watch the feisty confrontation at the top of this page.