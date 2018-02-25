Ken Livingstone “An Irrelevance” Says Jewish Caller Who Is “Fed Up” Hearing About Judaism

This caller is “fed up” hearing about Judaism. “It’s my religion but not my sole driver,” she told Andrew Castle.

Andrew had been discussing news that Labour could lift Ken Livingstone’s suspension and allow him to resume the status of a full party member within weeks.

The move is set to reopen the internal row over alleged antisemitism.

The former London mayor, whose two-year suspension following controversial claims that Hitler supported Zionism in the 1930s ends on 27 April.

But, first time caller Suzanne told Andrew that whilst not a fan she doesn’t care about Ken Livingstone and described him as an “irrelevance”.

“I think he’s got some strange ideas, I don’t agree with his politics or his opinions. Does it make him truly anti-semitic? I don’t know. I think he likes himself in the news”.

She said: “Every day I’m hearing something about Judaism. This is my religion.”

She explained both her father and grandfather fought in the war.

She added: “Judaism is my religion. It’s what I do in the privacy of my own home. It’s part of me but it’s not my sole driver and I’m feeling uncomfortable because of my religion.”

Andrew said the call reflected the “reality on the ground” away from the politics.