Andrew: Money On Madeleine McCann Is Money Well Spent

12 March 2017, 10:49

Andrew Castle says that, as a parent, "you would expect your government to support you".

00:44

The Government has handed the operation searching for Madeleine McCann a further £85,000 to keep it going for a further six months. 

So far, more than £11 million has been spent on the search for Madeleine, who went missing in 2008, and Andrew Castle thinks that's money well spent. 

He said: "Is this money well spent? £85,000 to extend the investigation into missing Maddie McCann? £11.1 million pounds over time?

"If you had a child in that situation, you would expect your government to continue to support you. Maddie has not been found. The circumstances around it lead this country, I think, wrongly to to to criticise the McCanns, to to judge them in the most terrible way.  

"I can't get beyond the loss of a child. I can't imagine such a thing, so I say extend it, and it's money well spent."

