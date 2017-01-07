NHS "Crisis": Shadow Health Secretary Has A Message For Theresa May

7 January 2017, 10:13

Jon Ashworth Has A Message For Theresa May

The Red Cross has said the NHS is in a "humanitarian crisis" and Labour's Shadow Health Secretary told Andrew Castle that the government needs to step up.

Labour's Shadow Health Secretary Has A Message For Theresa May

The Red Cross has said the NHS is in a "humanitarian crisis" and Labour's Shadow Health Secretary told Andrew Castle that the government needs to step up.

01:59

Jon Ashworth, Shadow Health Secretary, spoke to LBC presenter Andrew Castle on his Saturday morning show about the state of the NHS after the Red Cross said there is a "humanitarian crisis" in hospitals. 

Andrew first asked Mr Ashworth about whether the issues are caused by a lack of funding. 

The MP for Leicester South was quick to point out the funding cuts to social care have put extra pressure on hospitals. 

He added: "On top of that the NHS itself is going through a huge financial squeeze, the biggest financial squeeze it's ever been through in its history.

“All of that is coming together in now what I think is one of the worst winters in the NHS for a good number of years. It is being pushed to breaking point." 

Andrew then quizzed the MP on what he would do instead, and Mr Ashworth responded with: "When we run up to a general election we will come forward with our funding plan.

"But I would say to the government now, today, Theresa May, she cannot carry on burying her head in the sand.

“Parliament returns on Monday. Either her, or one of the health ministers needs to come to the House of Commons and explain what they're going to do to support the NHS this winter."

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage Hands LBC

Enraged Dad Wants Farage To Answer For Trump

James O'Brien Head In Hands 2

James O'Brien Has A Simple Question For This Furious Leave Voter
Katie Hopkins grey top

This 82-Year-Old Caller Has The Message We All Need For 2017

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

LBC Presenters

The Moments Of 2016, As Chosen By LBC's Presenters

7 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty sad

Coucil Housing Officer Suspended After Becoming Homeless

15 days ago

James O'Brien smiling in a tank top

James O'Brien Spots Staggering Link Between Southern Strike And The Daily Express

24 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile