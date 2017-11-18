The NHS Is Still Using Fax Machines On A Daily Basis

A former health minister makes the case for more investment in the health service to Andrew Castle.

The NHS still communicates by fax, former Minister of State for Care and Support Norman Lamb has surprisingly revealed.

The Liberal Democrat Health Spokesman was discussing the growing support for a tax rise to fund the NHS.

He argued that to increase efficiency an initial funding boost was required to, for instance, digitalise current procedures conducted via outdated means.

Lamb said: "We still, remarkably, in the NHS send faxes around the system every day of the week.

"Faxes are gone from most of society but still exist in the NHS.

"You have to spend a bit of extra money to save money in the longer run.

"It's in all our interests that you have an efficient and effective health and care system."

