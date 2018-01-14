Nick De Bois Talks About The "First Real Shock" Of Walking Into Politics

14 January 2018, 09:08

From the bizarre and shocking to the funny. Ex-Tory MP Nick de Bois has spoken to LBC about his book ‘Recovering Confessions of an MP’.

Nick de Bois described the book as ‘about politics’ and not a political book.

Nick told Andrew that the “first real shock” was that your job was “being there to vote and that brings you into conflict with what many other people think their MP is there to do”.

He added: “The story takes you through some of the bizarre, some of the shocking and some of the, quite frankly, funny situations”.

He also speaks about “bribery and patronage”.

