Pakistani Man: “Time To Talk About The Problems Within My Community”

In a powerful call Mohammed told Andrew his Pakistani community is “the most racist” and highlighted a problem with grooming gangs.

Andrew Castle had been discussing the Operation Sanctuary review which has found that vulnerable women are most likely being "extensively" abused across the UK and ministers need to urgently review sex exploitation laws.

Mohammed, who fled Islam, and hasn’t seen his family for 30 years, told Andrew it was time to “call a spade a spade”.

He insisted: “The racist behaviour which exists in my community needs to be spoken about and addressed”.

Mohammed lives in Birmingham.

He said: “The British white community are the most tolerant, the most warm, kind people and it breaks my heart that my Pakistani community is the most racist community”.

He said we were not going to move forward through political correctness and that the issue had to be spoken about “openly”.