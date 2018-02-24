Pakistani Man: “Time To Talk About The Problems Within My Community”

24 February 2018, 16:32

In a powerful call Mohammed told Andrew his Pakistani community is “the most racist” and highlighted a problem with grooming gangs.

Andrew Castle had been discussing the Operation Sanctuary review which has found that vulnerable women are most likely being "extensively" abused across the UK and ministers need to urgently review sex exploitation laws.

Mohammed, who fled Islam, and hasn’t seen his family for 30 years, told Andrew it was time to “call a spade a spade”.

He insisted: “The racist behaviour which exists in my community needs to be spoken about and addressed”.

Mohammed lives in Birmingham.

He said: “The British white community are the most tolerant, the most warm, kind people and it breaks my heart that my Pakistani community is the most racist community”.

He said we were not going to move forward through political correctness and that the issue had to be spoken about “openly”.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Shelagh Fogarty kept asking Ms Abbott the same question again and again

Shelagh Asks Diane Abbott The Same Question SEVEN Times... And Can't Get An Answer

1 day ago

Jo Marney with her boyfriend Henry Bolton

Caller Tells Jo Marney: "You Sound Like A White Supremacist"

1 day ago

Clive Bull was saddened by Evie's call

NHS Nurse Tells Clive Bull She's Quitting Over A&E Crisis

3 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile