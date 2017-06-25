"Please Don't Blame Us" For Delays Says GP

A doctor says it's demoralising to be blamed constantly for delays in patients getting appointments.

"I love being a GP, but..." 00:01:36

Medical Director of the GP Health Service Dr Clare Gerada told Andrew Castle "we need to protect the GP because without the GP the NHS, I'm afraid, would crumble."

Asked by Andrew she said she would become a GP again. "I love being a doctor" she replied, but "I understand the pressures that my profession are under."

Dr Gerada was speaking on the back of comments that work stress is leaing to anxiety and depression in doctors.

She said: "We’re all in this together and we need to protect each other".