"Please Don't Blame Us" For Delays Says GP

25 June 2017, 10:13

A doctor says it's demoralising to be blamed constantly for delays in patients getting appointments.

"I love being a GP, but..."

"I love being a GP, but..."

00:01:36

Medical Director of the GP Health Service Dr Clare Gerada told Andrew Castle "we need to protect the GP because without the GP the NHS, I'm afraid, would crumble."

Asked by Andrew she said she would become a GP again. "I love being a doctor" she replied, but "I understand the pressures that my profession are under."

GP clinic

Dr Gerada was speaking on the back of comments that work stress is leaing to anxiety and depression in doctors.

She said: "We’re all in this together and we need to protect each other".

Latest on LBC

NHS James O'Brien

French Doctor Is Moving Back Home After 20 years Because Of Brexit Abuse
Nigel Farage

Remainer Brands Nigel Farage A “Brexit Conman” - But Can’t Name One Lie
Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Darren Adam in the LBC studio

This Woman Lost Everything In A House Fire, But What Happened Next Was Wonderful

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Grenfell tower

Grenfell Tower Firefighter Describes Tragic Scene That Was “Just Like 9/11”

10 days ago

West London

James O'Brien angry

James O'Brien's Epic Analysis On How Britain Ended Up In Turmoil

13 days ago

James O'Brien Jeremy Corbyn

James O'Brien Nails Why Voters Fled Theresa May For Jeremy Corbyn

16 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile