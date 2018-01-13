Sir Vince Cable Would Accept Second Brexit Referendum Result Even If It's 'Leave'

13 January 2018, 08:16

Sir Vince Cable has told LBC he would accept the result of a second EU referendum if the majority again voted to leave.

The Lib Dem leader was commenting after former UKIP leader Nigel Farage said Leave voters had to be prepared to go to the polls again.

Sir Vince Cable said: "If we did have a final vote on the deal, people like myself, who have argued that we should remain in the European Union, if we lost a final vote I would certainly take the view that’s the end of the argument we’ve just got to get on with it but at the moment I will continue to argue that leaving is a seriously bad idea”.

He told Andrew that he believes in "representative democracy” but not in the case of the Brexit vote insisiting people and not MPs should have the final say.

Sir Vince said letting the public have the final say was "the only way to deal with it [Brexit] properly".

Vince Cable
Library Picture. Picture: LBC

