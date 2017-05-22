Conservatives' Anna Soubry Passionately Defends Scrapping Of Free School Lunches

22 May 2017, 10:49

Conservative's Anna Soubry Passionately Defends Scrapping Of Free School Lunches

05:12

The Tories have pledged to scrap free school lunches for under 7s in their manifesto, prompting backlash. In this clip, the Conservative's Anna Soubry defends it.

The Conservatives have come under fire for pledging to scrap free school lunches for under 7s in their manifesto. 

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver, known for his work with healthy eating in schools, has said he is "shocked and disappointed" by the move. 

Mr Oliver said that it is "madness", given Britain is facing an obesity epidemic. 

On his weekend breakfast show, LBC Presenter Andrew Castle, spoke to the Conservative's Anna Soubry, Former Busines and Public Health Minister, about the manifesto pledge.

She passionately defended the policy, outlining the facts, and said the alternative the party is offering is not only cost-saving, but a healthy compromise. 

