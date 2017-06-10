Thatcher Cabinet Minister Rips Apart Theresa May's Election Campaign

10 June 2017, 12:51

Lord Norman Tebbit, a minister in Thatcher's cabinet, completely ripped apart Theresa May's election campaign in this interview with Andrew Castle.

03:42

Lord Norman Tebbit, former Conservative Tory party chairman, former Employment Secretary, and former Trade and Industry Secretary during Thatcher's Government, spoke to Andrew Castle following the election result.

He was not impressed - not only with the result - but with Theresa May's effort as a whole. 

